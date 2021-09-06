Man gets tattoo of COVID-19 vaccine QR code on his arm

Afraid you’ll lose your vaccination card? Then why not get a tattoo of it?

Well, that’s exactly what Italian Andrea Colonnetta did. The 22-year-old student opted to get his COVID-19 vaccination QR code tattooed on his arm just in case he forgets to bring it with him.

Proof of vaccination is required in most Italian indoor venues. Telling the Corriere Della Calabria newspaper, Colonnetta said, “It’s certainly something original — I like to be different.”

“Certainly they encouraged me to be less impulsive and to better reflect on things,” he told the publication.

His ink went viral after one of his friends was able to scan his arm with his phone to see if the proof would actually come up digitally. A video of the exchange was posted on his TikTok and many were amazed at the feat. In another video, Colonnetta used his tattoo to eat indoors at a McDonald’s.

source nypost.com

