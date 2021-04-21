Milos and Tinos are the most beautiful islands, German magazine writes

The German magazine is a leading publication on tourism

Milos and Tinos are among the most beautiful islands, according to the German magazine GEO.

Geo is considered one of Europe’s leading magazines that presents destinations with high-quality articles and images.

Tinos is presented as a destination with beautiful beaches, quality accommodation, and a unique religious character. The piece says Milos is a horseshoe-shaped island with bright red rocks, thermal springs and the special rock formations that make it unique.

