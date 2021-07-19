Mykonos-style Covid-19 lockdown to possibly extend to Crete, Paros and Santorini

The Greek authorities are considering all options to curb the new wave

Greek authorities are considering implementing horizontal measures and enhanced surveillance on the islands with a high viral load, as the country is estimated to face the peak of the fourth wave of the pandemic, as Mykonos was stunned by the harsh lockdown imposed.

Following the announcement of the strict measures on the country’s most cosmopolitan island, which plunged it into silence after 1 at night, cancellations by tourists have spiked since yesterday on the island, while droves of visitors are abandoning the island opting to go to nearby islands or leave Greece altogether.

In an effort to mitigate the economic impact of the measures, local businesses have proposed a number of counter-measures which include,

· Mandatory use of a mask in all outdoor areas of Mykonos and wherever there are phenomena of crowds

Vaccination of employees with the single-dose vaccine, while businesses intend to pay employees who are vaccinated with 150 euros.

· Those visitors who are not vaccinated or do not have a disease certificate, it will be allowed to renew their GreenPass every 72 hours by Rapid-test or PCR, requesting at the same time the presence of increased levels of EODY on the island and the conduct of mass, diagnostic tests.

Despite the restrictive measures, the new cases increased yesterday by two on the “island of winds” reaching 39, while the orange alert remains in Ios, Paros, Santorini, but also Rethymno and Heraklion, Crete, with Greek authorities mulling – due to the increased cases – the idea of imposing local lockdowns, based on a case per case scenario, such as:

· Prohibition of operation of all health stores from 12 midnight to 07.00 the next day.

· Suspension of any kind of event such as live parties, trade fairs, processions, public markets, etc.

· Prohibition of any kind of gathering of citizens over 9 people for any reason, both in public and in private.

· Prohibition of music around the clock

· Traffic ban at night

· Maximum number of people at each table up to 4 people, unless they are first degree relatives, where up to 6 people are allowed.

