PM Mistotakis met with US Congressman Gus Bilirakis

The two men discussed bilateral relations and the role of Greece in the Mediterranean region

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met today with the Greek-American member of the US House of Representatives, Gus Bilirakis.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Gus Bilirakis discussed international and regional developments as well as the role that Greece plays as a pillar of security and stability in the region, but also through the regional alliances, it participates in.

The course of important bills of direct Greek interest that are promoted in the US Congress was also discussed, as well as ways to further strengthen Greek-American relations with the contribution of the Greek community.

Gus Bilirakis, who was recently honoured for his contribution to Greece and the Greek Diaspora and for his overall political work by Secretary-General for Greeks abroad and public diplomacy, Ioannis Chrysoulakis, has served as a Member of the Florida State House from 1999 to November 2006, when he was elected to the federal House of Representatives, where he now serves his fourth consecutive term.