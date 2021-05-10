Polish LOT airline strengthens flights to Greece

LOT, the flag carrier of Poland is strengthening its flight programme from Poland to Greece, following the interest recorded by the Polish market for this summer.

The news follows the contacts that the Greek Minister of Tourism, Harry Theoharis, has in Poland recently, in the context of his scheduled visits to key inbound tourism markets for Greece in view of the official “opening” of Greek tourism by mid-May.

“In our talks, we also agreed to expand the LOT flight schedule, with three flights from Poznan, Katowice, and Gdansk to Thessaloniki, Heraklion, and Rhodes, respectively”, said Theoharis.

Every year more than 1 million Polish tourists visit Greece, ranking this market in the first places of the countries of origin of visitors. Mr. Theoharis’ visit to Poland, just before the official resumption of Greek tourism for 2021, is the first of a Greek Minister of Tourism in the country, indicative of the importance that the Polish market has acquired due to the important tourist flows.

