Salma Hayek: My breasts grew with menopause, they are 100% natural

The explosive Salma Hayek spoke about one of the most impressive parts of her body in a recent interview.

The 54-year-old actress with her strong presence on social media assured her fans that, despite what is written and heard from time to time, her rich breasts are 100% natural.

“Many say I had breast augmentation surgery. I do not blame them for believing it! My breasts were really smaller! The same goes for the rest of my body”, Hayek told Red Table Talk on Facebook, which is presented by Will Smith’s wife with her daughter and mother.

Hayek explained that her breast growing bigger happened naturally and gradually, at various stages of her life. “In some women, the breasts get smaller as they get older. But there are women whose breasts get bigger because they gain weight or when they have a child and start breastfeeding and then it does not shrink again. There are still cases where the breasts enlarge again when you enter menopause… I just happened to be one of those women whose breasts grew at every step! When I gained weight and when I got pregnant and now that I enter menopause”, the glamorous star noted.

Her breast growing bigger was a surprise to her when she entered menopause, as it is not an often discussed effect. It is also a change in the body that is often accompanied by pain, especially in the back, the actress underlined.

Salma Hayek also referred to the stereotypes that accompany women entering this phase of their lives, calling them destructive. “There is no expiration date for women. This mentality must disappear. You can be awesome at any age, get along perfectly on your own at any age, dream at any age, be romantic at any age”, Hayek said.

Hayek at a younger age: