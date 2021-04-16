Sensual Greek actress: ‘Do not be slaves to the ordinary’ (photos)

Actress, singer, and all-around performer Myriella Kourenti uploaded a series of artistic and sensual photos to her personal Instagram account. The actress who became a household name through the Mega channel’s series “Stolen Dreams”, as well as her participation in the reality show “Dancing with the Stars”, posed completely naked at a waterfall with her body painted gold.

She shared the pictures with her followers in various posts, with her 66K friends leaving her lauding comments…

“Be bold, be different, be impractical, be anything that will claim the integrity of purpose and imaginative vision, against those who play it safe, the creatures of the public, the slaves of the ordinary,” she wrote in caption of the photos.

