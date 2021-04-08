Taiwan to run ‘war games’ in light of Chinese aggression

Computer simulations of a Chinese attack on Taiwan will be conducted from April 23 to 30

Taiwan will run eight days of computer-aided war games this month, its defence ministry said days after China said an aircraft carrier was conducting drills near the island and that such exercises would become routine.

Computer simulations of a Chinese attack on Taiwan will be conducted from April 23 to 30 and will form the first phase of Taiwan’s largest annual war games, the Han Kuang exercises, the ministry said on Wednesday.

A second phase, which will include live-fire drills, is set to take place in July.

Chinese-claimed Taiwan has come under increasing military pressure from Beijing in recent months, with China’s air force making almost daily forays in Taiwan’s air defence identification zone.

“The drills are designed based on the toughest enemy threats, simulating all possible scenarios on an enemy invasion on Taiwan,” Major General Liu Yu-Ping told reporters.

more at aljazeera.com