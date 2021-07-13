Turkey summons Greek ambassador to Ankara to Foreign Ministry over Galatasaray case!

The Greek ambassador to Ankara has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry for the issue created with Galatasaray, according to the TRT network.

Turkey protested against Greece’s attitude towards the football team which was forced to return to Turkey after the players refused to undergo a rapid test.

The Turkish team had come to Greece for a friendly match with Olympiakos.

Turkey summons Greek Ambassador Michael-​Christos Diamessis to protest treatment of Galatasaray football club in Athens

It is recalled that this new…”Greek-Turkish crisis” was provoked when the Turks, refused to undergo a rapid test, claiming that they brought with them the results of the tests they had already done.

The Greek side insisted that according to the protocol a rapid test should be done which at the end resulted to the return of the team to Constantinople.

In fact, there was a telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, with Mevlut Cavousoglou talking to Nikos Dendias, politicizing the issue.

The reality, however, as reflected in the statements of the coach of the Turkish team Fatih Terim is different from the one that the Turks wanted to present initially, after he himself revealed that the Turkish team had been informed about the coronavirus test before they arrived in Athena.

According to the protocol, a negative coronavirus test is required in the last 24 hours, however, the Turkish team had a test in the last 72 hours, a fact that was not accepted by the Greek authorities.

In addition, Turkey is a country designated as one from where its nationals are required to do a rapid test upon entry in Greece.

Based on this protocol, the members of the mission were asked to undergo a rapid test but they refused, citing the PCR they had.

According to TRThaber, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Çavuşoglu had a telephone conversation with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. The Turkish Foreign Minister, according to the same information, spoke about the suffering and ill-treatment of Galatasaray at the “El. Venizelos” airport.