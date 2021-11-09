Turkish media: Large US military forces in Alexandroupolis an ‘outpost’ in the region

The Turkish publication reports the US military force will then be deployed to Romania and other European countries

The Turkish media continue to focus on the arrival of powerful American military forces in Northern Greece and specifically in the area of ​​Alexandroupolis.

Under the headline “US military missions continue in Greece”, an article in the conservative Islamic Yeni Akit newspaper refers to the large US military mission in Alexandroupolis, after the recent upgrading of the US-Greek defence cooperation.

The newspaper presents a relevant recent publication of THEMA, which points out that “Alexandroupolis is being turned into an observatory in the region, something that” bothers “Erdogan”.

Specifically, as the newspaper notes: “The Greek newspaper” Proto Thema “spoke about the” largest American landing in the Balkans “, emphasising that “Alexandroupolis is becoming an observatory in the region.”

The Turkish publication reports the US military force will then be deployed to Romania and other European countries as part of NATO exercises.

also read

Coronavirus Greece: Cases jump to 8,613, 486 intubated, 46 deaths

Athens activists march against climate change in Greece (video)