Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss plan to suspend Covid vaccine patents

The European Union is “ready to discuss” the patent waiver on the Covid-19 vaccines, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“The European Union is ready to discuss proposals for tackling the crisis in an effective and realistic way”, she said in a speech at the European University of Florence.

It is recalled that on Wednesday, May 5, in an official announcement, the US government requested the suspension of the Covid vaccine patents.



The Biden government plans to support, in particular, the temporary waiver of patents that prevent developing countries from mass-producing coronavirus vaccines.

