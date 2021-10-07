War-like conditions in the Cypriot EEZ – Turkey obstructs “Nautical Geo” research with warships

Turkey aims to torpedo efforts to build the EastMed gas pipeline and impose its own illegal plans and demarcations

Turkey sets the scene for a new crisis in the Cyprus EEZ, preventing the research vessel “Nautical Geo” from carrying out work on the EastMed pipeline. And if in the previous days the Turkish media was moving on vague threats and intimidation, with exaggerations that reached the limits of fakenews, the TV station SIGMA in Cyprus, revealed today that in the last hours three Turkish warships, two frigates and one corvette, are the Cypriot EEZ which prevent “Nautical Geo” from accessing the search point.

“This is pure piracy”, as SIGMA in Cyprus stated. “Nautical Geo” is moored off the coast of Larnaca. In order to obstruct the ship’s research on the route of the East Med pipeline in the Cypriot EEZ, Turkey last Sunday launched a new illegal NAVTEX with which it has blocked an area, part of which overlaps the one where the research is taking place.

With the war-like conditions that Ankara is creating in the Eastern Mediterranean region, it aims to torpedo efforts to build the EastMed gas pipeline and, on the other hand, impose its own illegal plans and demarcations.

It also becomes apparent that Turkey is irritated and annoyed by the recent signing of the Greek-French defense agreement.

According to SIGMA, the Republic of Cyprus has been monitoring the Turkish movements for days now, recording them and reacting to them through diplomatic channels.

The scene of tension in the Eastern Mediterranean was taking shape and was evolving at a time when a new round of exploratory contacts between Greece and Turkey was taking place behind closed doors in Ankara yesterday, lasting less than two hours.