Wonder if your plants are stressed? New research might be able to tell you

The processes could help farmers take more measures to protect their produce, prevent significant losses and safeguard national food sources, the university explained

Researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have developed a method to detect signs of stress in plants before they become damaged, the university said in a statement.

With plants being exposed to numerous factors that could induce stress, such as weather and other external stimuli, which could in turn diminish their ability to undergo photosynthesis and produce crops, Hebrew University looked into developing a way to get the most out of agricultural processes that could, in the long-run, enable farmers to identify early warning signs that their plants are starting to become unhealthy.

In order to do so, Hebrew University introduced molecular bio-sensors into potatoes, which allow for real-time monitoring of stress signals within the plants themselves.

