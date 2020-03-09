11 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Greece – The total is 84

The Greek Health Ministry spokesperson Sotiris Tsiodras said 11 new outbreaks of the coronavirus had been confirmed in Greece, Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 84.

Healrh Minister Vasilis Kikilias urged elderly and vulnerable groups to stay home if they appear to have suspicious syptoms.

“It is our duty to protect vulnerable groups. I ask vulnerable groups and those with flu symptoms to stay inside. The next two months are particularly critical, ”said Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

In addition to the rapid spread of the virus, there is concern that there are four cases that have yet to be accounted for. These are cases which, according to Mr. Tsiodras, have no history and have not come into contact with anyone who has been ill.

The total number of cases of coronavirus is now 84. 81 of the patients are of Greek origin and three are of foreign nationality. 56 of these come from a trip to the Holy Land.

Early Monday morning, it was reported that new cases had been identified in Galatsi and Mytilene. As for Mytilene, reports indicate that a woman was hospitalised on Sunday morning at Mytilene Hospital and appears to be positive for the virus.