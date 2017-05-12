5 Greek beaches in Europe’s top 15 for 2017 (photos)

Five Greek beaches are in Europe’s top 15 list for 2017, according to preferences of travelers from around the globe on the website European Best Destinations. Those are Xi beach in Kefalonia, Simos Beach on Elafonisos island, Seychelles Beach in Icaria, Porto Timoni Beach in Corfu and Canal d’Amour in Sidari.

Praia dos Galapinhos – Arrabida Natural Park

Setubal – Portugal



Canal d’Amour

Sidari – Greece

Sidari is a pretty little seaside town that houses a beautiful secret beach, a natural curiosity called “Canal d’amour / Love Canal” due to its hollow form housing a beautiful small beach. Come discover this exceptional and hidden beach and book your hotel, guesthouse, apartment at the best price guaranteed in Sidari.

Porto Timoni Beach

Corfu – Greece

Porto Timoni, located near Agios Georgios, is obviously one of the most beautiful spots on the island of Corfu; it is a real paradise on earth. Afionas village is stunning and its restaurants are very good and affordable. Walk out of the village and get to the most unique spot in the world.

Santa Giulia Beach

Corsica

Moscenicka Draga Beach

Croatia

Pregonda beach

Menorca – Spain

Monterosso al Mare

Cinque Terre – Italy

Cala Agulla beach

Mallorca – Spain



Mitjaneta beach

Menorca – Spain



Palombaggia Beach

Porto-Vecchio – Corsica



Seychelles Beach

Icaria – Greece

Your effort will be rewarded ! The access to the beach is not very easy, the beach is fairly small but it is so beautiful! Come have a swim in the clear waters of the most beautiful beach in the island. It is called “Seychelles Beach”. Can you guess why ? Wear your walking shoes to get there as you will have to walk away from the beaten paths to discover this exceptional beach.

Ballota Beach

Asturias – Spain



Simos Beach

Elafonisos Island – Greece

Elafonisos is a 20 square kilometres Greek island with 1000 inhabitants. There are only a dozen hotels, some B&Bs and guesthouses. Book your accommodation at the best price guaranteed and enjoy one of the most beautiful beaches in Europe. If you want to walk to the beach from your hotel, book your room at “Simosmare Resort”, just a few metres away from the beach. Come watch the starfish and enjoy both sun and life on this little corner of paradise in Greece.

Xi Beach

Kefalonia – Greece

Xi beach is situated on the Kefalonia peninsula. It is one of the most beautiful places in Greece and the world ! Xi beach is an amazing and blue-flag beach.

Come discover the soft orange-red colour of its sand, the quality and the pureness of its water. The beach is wild and will meet most travellers’ expectations. It is landscaped and comfortable

Playa de las Teresitas

Tenerife – Spain