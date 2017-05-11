Acropolis Museum to take part International Museum Day (programme)

The Acropolis Museum will be taking part in worldwide International Museum Day and the European Nights of Museums celebrations taking place and around May 18 with a series of actions and events. The theme chosen for 2017 is “Museums and contested histories: Saying the unspeakable in museums”.

The objective of International Museum Day is to raise awareness of the fact that, “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.”

Thursday, May 18 2017

The Acropolis Museum will be open for free for the public on Thursday, May 18 2017, from 8am till 8pm with Archaic Period exhibits on display from the museum’s store room. Visitors will see the famous head of the daughter in a special display case. The Acropolis Museum will issue commemorative medals for the International Museum Day depicting Hercules’s Erymanthian Boar molded by the National Mint. The medals will be sold from the museum’s selling points from May 18.

Friday, May 19 2017

The Acropolis Museum and the Department of History and Archeology of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens co-organize an international scientific conference on “Hippias to Callias. Greek art from 527 BC to 449 BC “with participation from Greek and foreign experts. The conference will be held at the Museum Amphitheater.

Saturday, May 20 2017

On the European Museum Night, Saturday 20 May 2017, the Museum will remain open from 8 am until midnight with free entry from 8 pm onwards.

A piano recital by Theodoros Economou is planned to take place in the Parthenon Hall from 8.30 pm Until 11 pm titled “The Acropolis Museum in the Sunset”.

Participation in International Museum Day is growing among museums all over the world. In 2016, more than 35,000 museums participated in the event in some 145 countries.