Another airline invests in Athens!

“We want to stay, invest in the Greek market and win a share in 2022, to have routes in 30 destinations with 1,2

million available positions”. With this statement, the executives of “Volotea”, the airline connecting small and medium-sized cities in Europe, have announced the company’s new base in El. Venizelos, the 12th in Europe and 1st in Greece since April 2018, while increasing at the same time the seat availability for Greek destinations at

320.000 (+160%). In addition, the company adds two new destinations from Athens to Verona and Heraklion starting April 26, 2018.

The sales on both routes have already begun on the company’s website www.volotea.com, as well as via travel agents, while additional routes will be announced before the launch of the base on 26 April. New flights will be added to the 6 destinations already served by “Volotea” from Athens, from where it flies to four destinations in Italy (Venice, Bari, Genoa, Palermo), as well as Santorini and Mykonos.

“Volotea” has published a special offer on its website for 48 hours, the possibility of buying tickets from 9 euros for new destinations.

According to Mr. Lázaro Ros, general manager and co-founder of “Volotea”, who was in Athens on the occasion of the announcements on the new base, the plans for expansion in the Greek market are not new. “Volotea” will start

recruitment for pilots and cabin crew from the beginning of 2018, creating 30 direct jobs in Athens.

On behalf of Athens International Airport, CEO Yiannis Paraschis said: “After 2 1/2 years of consistent and successful activities on international and domestic routes, we are now welcoming ‘Volotea’ at Athens Airport

as a base firm”.

“Volotea” celebrated its 5th birthday on 5 April 2017. In September, the passenger traffic of the company had reached 14 million passengers since her first flight in 2012. This year Volotea is expected to exceed 4,7 millions of passengers.

“Volotea” performed more than 44,000 flights from 9 bases in 2017: Venice, Nantes, Bordeaux, Palermo, Strasbourg, Asturias, Verona, Toulouse and Genoa, where it holds a leading position (with the exception of Toulouse). The personel of “Volotea” is 875 employees this year, with 150 new jobs this year due to the expanded activity of the company.

In 2018, “Volotea” will launch 58 new routes -totaling 293 routes- and flying to 78 European medium and small size cities of 13 countries: France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Greece, Croatia, Czech, Republic, Albania, Portugal, Malta, Austria, Ireland and Luxembourg.

For 2018, new bases have just been announced in Bilbao and Marseilles. The company will create 250 additional jobs in the following year.

“Volotea”‘s fleet consists of 32 aircrafts, Boeing 717 and Airbus A319. Both types are distinguished for their comfort and reliability while “Volotea” offers folding seats that are 5% more spacious than average. The Airbus A319 is the aircraft the company has chosen for its future development and which will enable it to increase passenger capacity

by 20% to 150 seats and to operate on routes of longer distances.

The company was chosen by “TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice 2017″ as the best company based in France, Italy and Spain, in the category “Europe Regional and Low Cost”.