Antetokounmpo: We know what we have to do in China

The Greek Freak said he was glad he had his two brothers on the Greek team

After a demanding year full of accolades and personal success, NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said the Greek national team aimed at a medal in the upcoming World Cup in China.

During an interview with Sport FM 94.6, the Greek Freak hard work always pays off, commenting on his personal success in the NBA.

“Effort is always rewarded. I had a great season for both myself and my team. We continue, looking forward and wishing for more success. ”

Commenting on Greece’s goal at the World Cup in China, he said: “I don’t have to say that we are aiming at a medal because I don’t want to put pressure on my teammates. We know what to do, we will go there to give 100% and I hope we do well”.

Antetokounmpo said he felt great having his two brothers Alex and Thanasis with him in the Greek national team.