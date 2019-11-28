Athens heads to Eurogroup meeting with two key aims

The Mitsotakis administration is expecting the green light for the disbursement of policy-contingent debt measures worth 767 million Euros

Greece was not extensively discussed at the Euro Working Group (EWG) meeting held over two days earlier this week, following the earlier release of a European Commission Enhanced Surveillance Report on Greece, which showed the economy is on the right track.

The EWG laid the groundwork for the expected approval at the 4 December Eurogroup meeting of the disbursement of post-bailout funds to Athens. As things stand, the Mitsotakis administration is expecting the green light for the disbursement of policy-contingent debt measures worth 767 million euros.

Local media reports suggest that the Greek government now intends to push through two demands at the next Eurogroup meeting. The first is for international creditors to allow the reduction of primary surplus targets from 2021 onward.

