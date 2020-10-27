Coronavirus Greece: Sad record with 1259 new cases & 102 people intubated

A new negative record of cases in our country was announced today by EODY while for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic the number of intubated patients exceeded 100.

Specifically, EODY announced the third 1.259 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 112 are associated with known cases and 62 were identified following checks at the country borders.

The total number of cases is 32.752, of which 55,5% are men.

After the shock of 1.259 cases in 24 hours, Professor Sotiris Tsiodras went to the briefing.

A total of 3.950 (12,1%) cases are considered related to travel from abroad and 12.381 (37,8%) are related to an already known case.

Twelve fatalities were recorded on Tuesday and 593 deaths in total in the country, 225 (37,9%) women and the rest men.

Their median age was 79 years and 96,1% had some underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.

