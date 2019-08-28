Culinary report: Top-10 foods to try when in Greece

By Katrina Hatchett

When in Greece, do as the Greeks do, as the old saying goes. All around the Mediterranean there is good food to be had. Amongst the titans of the culinary arts like France and Italy, Greek food isn’t as commonly lauded. But it should be.

With a delicious variety of national dishes, sweet and savory, to choose from you’ll never go hungry. So, with all of that said, here are 10 Greek foods that are very much worth trying when you’re in the land of the Hellenes. Kali oreksi!

Fish Straight from The Sea

This is not a particular meal (there are many varieties that can be cooked in multiple ways), but seafood really doesn’t get much better than this, particularly fish. With vast coastal areas, fishing is a big trade in Greece and the result is a guarantee of excellence whenever you have some fresh fish.

Taramasalata

A dip made from fish roe that is as pretty to look at, pink in color, as it is tasty to eat. You can eat it with any sort of bread and is great when combined with a little bit of olive oil or some squeezed lemon. One of many great Greek dips.

