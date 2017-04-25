Disturbing! ANTIFA pamphlet calls for the “purge of white race”! (PHOTO)

This happened in the USA. Do the ANTIFA organizations in Europe agree?

Apparently, we live in a time where anti-white racism is being normalized. According to the extreme-Leftists, such as ANTIFA, you cannot be racist to a white guy.

At least this seems to be the case in the USA where this incident took place.

An ANTIFA anti-Trump protester forgot to through some things in the trash can. It was a number of pamphlets revealing a terrifying slogan:

“The evil white race must be destroyed!”

The white race is apparently evil, and we must be destroyed. I wonder what would had happened if the pamphlet was the other way around…

What if this -apparently- terrorist organization had swapped out “white” for “black”. Don’t you think the mainstream media would had covered the story? And -of course- there would be riots in the streets…

These people have been sadly brainwashed by a corrupt education system and a biased mainstream media. It is just sad to watch young minds go to waste.

In an unexpected way, the election of Donald Trump in the US Presidency alone, was enough to facilitate the exposure of this organized movement’s mentality for what it really is: They are just a hateful organization.

(Click to enlarge)