Lesvos earthquake: Victim bed ridden during tremor (photos-videos)

Eleni, 43, the unfortunate woman who was crushed under the rubble of her house in the village of Vrisa after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Lesvos, Monday, had been bed-ridden fro the last 2 years, as she suffered from terminal cancer. The mother of two, whose husband George was pulled out from under the collapsed building is in hospital. The tragic irony is that, as some of her neighbours told protothema.gr she was starting to feel better lately. Eleni’s body was pulled to the surface after 3 hours of efforts by the rescue teams. A video shows the family’s dog on the collapsed house with a firefighter.