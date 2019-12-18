Erdogan says Turkey will speed up agreement with Libya

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the implementation of Turkey’s agreement with Libya would be accelerated, speaking to reporters in Geneva in the framework of the international forum on refugees organised by the UN.

“We will speed up the process between Turkey and Libya. We told them that we are always ready to help if they need it. From military and security co-operation to actions for our rights at sea: we are ready,” the Turkish president said.

Erdogan also referred to sending drones to the Turkish-occupied territories in the north of Cyprus , saying that “we are in the process of increasing their numbers if necessary. Everything can change according to their needs.”