Gas Pipeline blast in Austria! (VIDEOS-PHOTOS)

The cause of the explosion is not clear yet

Rescue helicopters are hovering over the scene of an explosion that has hit an OMV gas station in Austria’s Baumgarten on Tuesday, according to media reports. The work of the gas hub has been fully halted.

Different reports suggest that between 50 and 60 people are injured after an explosion at a Austrian OMV oil and gas company’s natural gas depot in Baumgarten. Red Cross has said reported that the injured are 18 and that one person was killed. However, police have denied that any person has died. The number of the injured is constantly updated.

Ten fire engines, four ambulances and rescue helicopters are patrolling the area.

Local police have urged citizens to avoid the scene and “follow instructions” from the authorities.

OMV’s spokesperson has said the company [largest in central Europe] is seeking to find out which parts of the plat have been affected and added that a criminal investigation has begun.

Videos and photos have surfaced online, which show the fire caused by the explosion.

The hub takes in approximately 40 billion cubic meters of gas every year and redistributes it further in Europe.

Source: AFP, Sputnik