Greece Coronavirus: New negative records with 519 intubated, 72 fatalities, 2.581 new cases

National Organization for Public Health (EODY), announced today 2.581 new cases of coronavirus in Greece, of which 38 were detected after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 87.812, of which 53,5% are men.

4.766 (5,4%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 22.295 (25,4%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 519 patients are intubated, their median age is 65 years, 156 (30,1%) are women and the rest are men, while 81,1% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older.

440 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

We have 72 more recorded deaths and 1.419 deaths in total in the country, 573 (40,4%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 80 years and 96,9% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.

