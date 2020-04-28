Greece, Italy, Norway and Germany call for common EU measures to support tourism sector

The four countries’ tourism associations sent a letter to the EU Commissioner of Internal Market

The Greek Tourism Conderation (SETE), along with the associations from Germany, Italy and Norway cosigned a letter sent to Thierry Breton, European Commissioner of Internal Market and President of EC Tourism Committee, requesting a package of measures for the immediate support of the sector and the adoption of common health and safety protocols in travel.

Among other things, the letter calls for:

-The setting up of a clear framework within the EU for tourism-related service providers (airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies, tour operators, etc.) to offer vouchers as compensation for cancelled bookings while protecting consumer rights.

-Extensive use of European funds to support the tourism industry, including direct funding. These funds should encourage “smart” / digital systems sustainability and development practices to reduce the pandemic and develop the tourism industry.

-An global campaign to promote the EU as the No. 1 destination for international travel

-Reduction of VAT, if possible at zero, in services and products in the tourism industry throughout 2021.