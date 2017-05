Greek beauty Konstantina Pagani won the title of “Ms. Transcontinental International” in the pageant competition that took place in Atlanta, USA on Saturday. The 24-year-old brunette from Crete, who is working as model and has some notable international beauty pageant wins, wrote on her social media account “Greece gets 1st spot!!!! Ms transcontinental international!!! I can’t believe my eyes, I am very happy and thank you all!!!”