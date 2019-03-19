Greek man accused of killing Roma released on conditions

The court decided he was defending his property when he shot the victim

A 35-year-old man from Corinthos who was facing charges of intentional manslaughter after he had shot and killed a 52-year-old Roma who invaded his property to steal, was released on Thursday after both the prosecutor and investigator agreed to set him free under conditions.

The prosecutor reached the decision claiming the accused had acted in self-defence as the invader and victim, along with other Roma had illegally invaded his home with the intent to steal.

Earlier relatives of the victim and members of the Roma had gathered outside the Corinth courts threatening to retaliate.

The incident occurred last Sunday night when the 52-year-old tried to steal chickens from the 35-year-old man’s hen house.

The 35-year-old man shot against the invaders resulting in the Roma fleeing the scene.

Shortly afterward, Roma went to the local police station and told officers that one person from their party which had attempted to steal was missing.

After investigations police located the body of the 52-year-old missing man on Sunday. The authorities brought the 35-year-old man in for questioning and who eventually confessed he had shot and killed the victim before throwing the body in a quarry.