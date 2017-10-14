PM Tsipras to “Greek News”: Greece is a pillar of stability and security

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras spoke to newspaper “Greek News” published in the US before his official visit to the US and meeting with President Donald Trump. In the exclusive interview to Apostolos Zoupaniotis, Publisher/Editor of the Greek-American weekly newspaper “Greek News”, the PM outlined his goals in meeting with Mr. Trump and other officials in the US and the agenda of talks with the US President. From greeknewsonline.com:

The Prime Minister said Greece is regaining a key role in the European and regional developments and it is moving steadily on a path of economic development, leaving behind the tough period that unfortunately has cost the country in many fields beyond the economy.

“In this context, the growing dynamics of our strategic relationship with the United States – especially in the economy, energy and defense / security – is crucial. With President Trump, we will have the opportunity to discuss all these issues,” Tsipras said describing the agenda of his talks with the U.S. President, on Tuesday.

Answering a question on Greek national issues, Tsipras said that Greece has a series of open issues and it has consistently defended its sovereign rights on the basis of international law, while at the same time it seeks to consolidate stability in the wider region.

“The ending of the aggression of the Turkish side in the Aegean Sea, a mutually accepted solution to the issue of FYROM, and a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem, are not only for the benefit of our country but also for the benefit of Europe and the international community. I am convinced that our dialogue and cooperation with the US Administration in this direction can only benefit our interests and the region,” he said.

Noting the regional and international initiatives taken by the Greek government, the Prime Minister pointed out that Greek efforts for a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem stepped up, and so they will continue. Greece also stepped up contacts with FYROM with new confidence-building initiatives, while the country’s position in the hard core of the countries of Europe has been strengthened

“We are taking initiatives such as the Southern EU Summit, and we are strengthening our cooperation with the Balkan countries. Along with the Republic of Cyprus, we are in tripartite co-operation with Israel, Egypt and other Middle East countries, while our Foreign Ministry is taking important initiatives such as the Rhodes Conference or the Conference of Ancient Civilizations.”

“My commitment is, Tsipras promised the Greek American community, that we will continue unhindered on this path, which ensures the continuous upgrade of the country’s position internationally and protects our sovereign rights and our national interests. In such a course, the upgrading of our strategic relations with the US remains an ongoing goal, in the context of a sincere cooperation and mutual respect, as is the case today.”

Greece is emerging from the economic crisis and upgrading its geo-strategic role in an extremely important and, unfortunately, increasingly destabilized region. We are in an extremely positive, but also crucial period for our country, which is regaining its prestige; moving away from mistakes of the past;

The Greek Prime Minister stressed that the government’s policy is guided by the principles of an active, multidimensional foreign policy, which allows the country to be a pillar of stability in a more destabilized region.

“It is clear that given its interest in the stability of the region, as well as our extremely important defense cooperation – including in Souda Bay – the United States has a particular interest in working towards this direction. We are at a time that the foreign policy objectives of Greece find common points with US strategy in the region,” he added.

On the economy, Alexis Tsipras described Greece as a country synonymous with determination and hard work, a country that overcomes difficulties and it is once more in a position that is worthy of its people and history.

“I think, he noted, this is acknowledged by the US leadership, and for that reason, there is a growing interest on their part to further accelerate the recovery process in our country.”

“President Trump has a long track record in business. He knows when an investment could be beneficial and when not. Looking at Greece today, I think he can easily realize there are large investment opportunities in critical sectors of the economy. “

Prime Minister Tsipras mentioned the progress has taken place in Greek economy the reforms that were legislated and the predictions of the international financial institution for 2017 and next year and he send to the Greek American and U.S. investors the following message:

“Those who trust Greece today can only gain”, he said.