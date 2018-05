Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas has advanced to the semi-finals of the Estoril Open in Portugal after defeating Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 2 sets to 1 (6-7, 6-2, 7-6) in the quarterfinals.

Tsitsipas, 19, had managed to knock out the tournament’s top seed and ranked 8th in the world, Kevin Anderson the Greek champion managed to come from a set down against his Spanish opponent and will be waiting for the winner between Nicolas Jarry and Ricardo Ojeda Lara who play today.