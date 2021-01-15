Greek-US armed forces take part in joint military exercise

Greek and US armed forces conducted a joint training exercise under the name “Eddie’s Odyssey” at Nea Santa, Kilkis. The training took place from Tuesday 12 to Friday 15 January and was coordinated by the interdisciplinary administration of special operations of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDG).

During the joint training, real fire drills were carried out in the wider area of ​​the “Karavia” firing range from attack helicopters of the two countries and cooperation in ground terminal fire control objects, by special operations units, in combination with airborne activity on a rocky islet.

From the Greek side, special operations forces participated, AH-64 A / D helicopters and CH-47D helicopters of the army air force. From the US side, AH-64E helicopters, UH-60 helicopters and 101 HH-60 helicopters of the 101 Combat Aviation Brigade took part.

also read

All retail stores to open on Monday in Greece

UK closes all its borders to contain new Covid-19 strain

As part of the joint training, a tactical troop exercise was planned and carried out, under the name “Pegasus” in Nea Santa Kilkis. The co-training included airborne operations to eliminate an air bridge and provide first aid on the battlefield.

The joint training, according to the announcement by the HNDG, proves the long-term strong ties between the two countries, which are constantly strengthened and contributed to the further increase of the level of operational readiness, combat capability and cooperation of the participating forces.