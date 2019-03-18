Hot Ashley Thomson loves Greece (photos)

Summer is coming and she will be visiting once again

The truth is that in Greece we are always looking for an excuse to go to the beach. And with the weather opening up, we have already started weekend escapades to close-by destinations to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice weather.

Hot Ashley Thomson may be based in distant Los Angeles but she also loves the sun and sea in Greece, as she comes every year.

The blonde babe shows a particular preference to the Cyclades – and especially Santorini.

The underwear and bikini model keeps updating her social media profile regularly with photos. And she is always in a summer mood.