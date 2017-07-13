Husband assaults wife at open concert (videos)

A video showing a husband physically abusing is wife during an open air concert at the Panathenaic Stadium (Marble stadium) in Athens has gone viral on social media. The large man can be seen in a verbal altercation with his wife before violently pushing her down the stairs and slapping her. The woman that shot the video on her mobile phone told protothema.gr that the whole incident occurred in front of the couple’s children. People started booing the man and called for the event’s security to intervene. The man appeared to be moving towards a spectator who had had booed him at which point chaos ensued.