Incredible Skiathos from above! (Philip Bloom video)

Having worked for, or collaborated with major broadcasters from around the globe like BBC, ITV, Sky, CNN, NBC, CBS, Discovery, Fox etc, director-filmmaker and DP Philip Bloom has produced some astonishing movies and documentaries.

He is a master of composing breathtaking shots and putting together interesting stories. His independent project “How to Start A Revolution” won the British filmmaker a BAFTA in 2012. Philip has made the Greek island of Skiathos a second home.

The lush Greek island, located in the northwest Aegean Sea and part of the Sporades cluster, was the perfect place for Philip to test one of DJI’s Mavic Pro drones. Well known for his in-depth video reviews of various cameras and anything camera-related, Philip once more produced an incredible 2+ minute video which brings out the beauties of the island. Greece is definitely an all year round destination.

Enjoy the video.

video credit Philip Bloom YouTube channel

Philip Bloom’s site