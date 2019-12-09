Katsifas Murder case: The Greek prosecutor pressed charges

All this time the Albanian authorities are delaying & failing to respond to the persistent demands of the Katsifas family and the Greek government to issue the final report

The Greek prosecutor pressed charges for the murder of Konstantinos Katsifas by Albanian police officers, just meters from his home, on October 28, 2018.

The prosecutor Konstantinos Simitzoglou pressed criminal charges for homicide with intent, for all those responsible and assigned the case to a regular investigator as the relevant law dictates.

The investigator will now be called to identify the “unknown perpetrators”, while he is expected to ask the Albanian authorities for details of the police officers involved in the operation that resulted in the killing of the 35-year-old from Northern Epirus at the southern part of Albania.

It should be noted that all this time the Albanian authorities are delaying and failing to respond to the persistent demands of the Katsifas family and the Greek government to issue the final report, regarding the conditions under which Konstantinos Katsifas was shot dead.

Prosecutors have also received evidence of the case that point to specific members of the Albanian police special forces officers.

At the same time, the victim’s relatives as well as the family’s forensic-technical adviser have given testimonies.

“We want to know why”

Konstantinos Katsifas’ mother stressed that “we want to know why our child was killed. It was clean. He did not rape, he did not kill, he did not steal”.

As he said, “he couldn’t stand the criminals and the killers here. My child loved the Greek flag, the homeland, the nation. This was clear and they executed him unjustly. I want all the perpetrators to be found and stand trial”.