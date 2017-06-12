Lesvos earthquake: Trapped woman pulled out dead from rubble (photos)

A 45-year-old woman has been pulled out dead at 8.20pm from under the rubble of her house where she was trapped in the village of Vrisa. The rescue teams attempted to free the trapped woman following the collapse of her house after the 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the island of Lesvos, Monday. Operations are ongoing with firefighters and rescue crews trying to free the woman’s husband, maned George Valelis who has reportedly suffered two broken legs. Ten more people also suffered lighter injuries and have been transported to hospital.