ND leads SYRIZA by 19,7 point in latest poll

Ruling New Democracy party maintains a commanding lead over major opposition SYRIZA in the intention to vote, according to a Marc poll for Alpha TV.

In the question “what would you vote for if we had elections tomorrow” ND gathered 39.2%, SYRIZA 19.5%, KINAL 6.5%, KKE 5.3%, Hellenic Solution 3.3%, and 2.5% for DiEM25.

In the assessment of the government, 31.8% judge it positively and 29.9% rather positively, while 23.1% positively and 13.4% rather negatively. An interesting detail is that one in three respondents who identify as SYRIZA supporters also have a positive evaluation of the government (35.3%).

Regarding the Greek-Turkish crisis, the majority of respondents prefer to continue with dialogue (54.2%), while 39.7% believe that our country should take a tougher stance towards its neighbour.

