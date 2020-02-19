New York Times: “Greece has 227 islands. See how to choose”

New York Times published a feature piece presenting the unique beauties of the 227 Greek islands and pointers on which one to choose for holidays.
According to the article, 30 million travellers visit Greece annually and pick islands in six main island regions of the country.
The piece entitled “Greece has 227 islands. See how to choose” focuses on the criteria one must have to select the ideal island destination for their taste.
Choosing where to visit depends on your entry point — Greece has 15 international airports — and how much time you have.
Ferries are an ideal way to get around, especially if you’re a first-time visitor. Sights from the sea can be breathtaking and during various island stops vendors come on board selling snacks, like the must-try nougat pies on routes heading to the Cyclades.
Even though some islands may seem close geographically, trips can be long with ferries making multiple stops or not having daily departures. Ferries.gr and Ferryhopper.com are reliable sites for researching and booking tickets in advance, which is advised.
more at nytimes.com