New York Times: “Greece has 227 islands. See how to choose”

New York Times published a feature piece presenting the unique beauties of the 227 Greek islands and pointers on which one to choose for holidays.

According to the article, 30 million travellers visit Greece annually and pick islands in six main island regions of the country.

The piece entitled “Greece has 227 islands. See how to choose” focuses on the criteria one must have to select the ideal island destination for their taste.