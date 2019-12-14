One of two candidates for Helleniko casino license faces disqualification

Leaks from within the process indicate “deficiencies” in one of two offers that cannot be overcome

One of the two official bidders for an Integrated Resort Casino (IRC) concession at the iconic Helleniko property development project reportedly faces disqualification from the tender competition, naftemporiki.gr reports.

Based on reports, the relevant Hellenic Gaming Commission (HCC), the independent authority overseeing gaming licenses and the sector’s operation in the country, will take a final decision in the coming days, after receiving transcripts by a relevant competition.

Nevertheless, both the HCC and the Mitsotakis government, which has staked much of its pro-investment and pro-market credentials on finally witnessing the commencement of the massive privatization entailed with Helleniko, reportedly want the two offers to remain on the table.

Read more: tornos