Over 42 million Chinese watched online shows on Greece

Three shows hosted by China’s most popular presenter broadcast on the country’s largest Internet-TV channel

Greek tourism hopes to receive a huge boost in its global reach and promotion by targeting the vast and lucrative Chinese market through promotional audiovisual programs.

Three programs dedicated to Greece and its culture were aired on China’s largest internet video platform Youku (Alibaba).

Gao Xiaosong, China’s most popular host, who is also chairman of the Alibaba Entertainment Strategic Committee and is responsible for strategic investments in the audio-visual (O / C) production of the Chinese online giant, was hosted in Greece last October at the initiative of the Ministry of Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Information and the National Center for Audiovisual Communication.

The three broadcasts focused on the presentation of Greek culture and history, Greek tourism and the new audiovisual incentives offered by the Greek Ministry in an effort to attract foreign producers. The shows also presented the country’s natural beauty, as well as modern Greek lifestyle, culture, and arts.

The three online shows of the series amassed an audience of more than 42 million, and the tribute to Greece is the largest on the Internet-TV channel in China.

Greek Deputy Minister Lefteris Kretos said that new tax incentives were being managed, while tools for the production of more audiovisual content and the investment in movie studios in Greece were in the making.

He added that plans were in the pipelines for creating more opportunities for investors and funds who were geared towards film production.