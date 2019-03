The Milwaukee Bucks have officially signed centre Pau Gasol to a contract. Gasol is in his 18th season in the NBA and won two NBA championships with the Lakers. the 38-year old is also a six-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection.

Gasol was most recently with the Spurs and holds a career average of 17.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

Gasol will wear jersey number 17 with the Bucks. The Spanish international said he wanted to help the Bucks win a championship.