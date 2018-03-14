Putin to attend Turkey nuclear plant ceremony in April

The two presidents will then travel to Ankara where they will hold discussions

Russian President Vladimir Putin will mark the start of construction of Turkey’s first nuclear plant at a foundation-laying ceremony with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in April, Russian news portal Sputnik reports.

The plant, which will be located in Akkuyu on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, is to be constructed in a joint Russian-Turkish project with Russian energy company Rosatom the majority stakeholder.

The project will move on to the construction phase after the ceremony at the beginning of April, Sputnik quoted Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu as saying during a meeting to Moscow on Tuesday.

The two presidents will then travel to Ankara where they will hold discussions, said Çavuşoğlu.

The nuclear project has reportedly faced funding problems, as Turkish companies have hesitated to meet Rosatom’s investment in what they consider a risky venture.

Source: ahvalnews6