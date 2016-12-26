Russia: Mass graves of tortured victims in Aleppo

The Russian Ministry of Defense a announced today that mass graves were in the liberated Aleppo. The victims were tortured and executed. Parts were missing and most were shot to the head.

There were also seven big warehouses discovered with thousands of weapons and ammunitions that could arm several battalions.

The very serious crimes committed in Syria are being investigated, said the announcement, they are being recorded carefully and they will be made public as soon as possible.

The representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense also stated that no one belonging to the “famous” White Helmets volunteer rescue team was identified, leaving an incriminating insinuation. “there were red carpets for them in Paris and they almost got a Nobel Prize, but there are nowhere to be found”.