This is what Greeks watch on Netflix

The polling company “ierax analytics”, based in Thessaloniki, conducted a survey of what Greeks watch on Netflix, as well as how they view it, while asking the respondents about the type of Greek series they would like to find on the streaming platform.

What Greeks watch – More than 100 different series, original productions of Netflix or not, were included in the choices of those asked. The top most favourite by a very close margin was “Stranger Things” with 9%, followed by “La Casa de Papel” with 8%.

Fantasy series “The Witcher” came in the third spot.

Where and how they watch – Television is the most popular medium for the Greek viewers to consume shows, with 44% said they enjoyed their shows on TV, followed by laptops and desktops with 26%. 22% of the subscribers prefered mobile phones, as Netflix’s iOS and Android app enables them to download series and movies in addition to streaming, and watch them offline wherever they want.

As the favourite non-Neflix series, “Game of Thrones” got 15%, while “Supernatural” had 5% of preferences and “Gray’s Anatomy” 4%.