The first “One and Only” resort of the E.U. will be in Greece!

Dolphin Capital Partners and Kerzner International announced today the creation of “One & Only Kea Island”, an integrated luxury resort that includes a hotel and residences designed to redefine the high level tourist product in the Aegean. The total cost of the investment, which is a complex tourist accommodation, is estimated at € 150 million, while One & Only Kea Island is the first One & Only in Greece and the European Union, indicative of the interest that our country now attracts to the luxury segment tourism.

The two sides signed yesterday the final agreements for their investment co-operation at a closed event in Athens, attended by many officials of the Greek government and Mohammed I. Al Shaibani, managing director of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, Dubai’s public investment fund and key shareholder of Kerzner. Mohammed Al Shaibani, acting as Chief Executive Officer of the ICD, while managing the Royal Court, is President of Dubai Islamic Bank, Vice President of Dubai Expo 2020, and is a member of the Board of Governors of many governmental and non-governmental organizations. He is considered one of the 10 most influential people in the Middle East.

It should be noted that ICD is Dubai’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, with investments in energy, industry, real estate and construction, tourism, shopping centers, transport and financial services, and banks with assets over $ 1 trillion. Examples include Emirates Airlines, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Atlantis Palm Jumeirah, the United Arab Emirates’s largest bank, NBD, the first Islamic Bank of the World Dubai Islamic Bank, the company that owns the two stock exchanges in Dubai with a stake in both Nasdaq Dubai and Borse Duba and others.

One & Only Kea Resort

The management of the hotel and holiday homes will be made by the international brand “One & Only” while the overall management of the project and sales will be maintained by Dolphin Capital Partners. The hotel, which will be developed in a seaside area of ​​650 acres on the west side of the island, currently owned by a subsidiary of Dolphin Capital Investors, includes 75 Resort Villas and a number of One & Only Private Homes available for sale.

“One & Only hotels offer an absolute luxury experience that always highlights the destination they are developing and Greece and Kea will not be an exception. Kea is a beautiful island and our associates at Dolphin Capital Partners are leading the way in developing luxury resorts and homes”, said Philippe Zuber, President and Chief Operating Officer, One & Only Resorts. “Our goal is to create the best resort in the Mediterranean and I am sure that One & Only Kea Island will honor the promise of One & Only. I look forward to welcoming our discerning visitors to discover this new destination and to show our world its traditional Cycladic character”.

“We are excited to be working with Kerzner, a company that has become synonymous with the development of world class luxury resorts, to create together One & Only Kea Island, which is expected to bring new data to luxury hotels in the Cyclades and Greece” said Miltos Kambouridis, Founder and Managing Partner of Dolphin Capital Partners.

“Our goal is to create yet another high standard hotel that will join Amanzoe at the top of the Mediterranean resorts, improving the image of Greek hospitality in the best possible way”.

Inspiration for One & Only Kea Island will be the blue Aegean Sea, combined with modern Greek elegance, highlighting the beautiful natural elements of the Cyclades and Greece. Like all the hotels in the collection, One & Only Kea Island emphasizes privacy, offering room options and villas ideally designed for couples or larger families. The hotel will host an imposing SPA, and is expected to become a culinary destination for the island, including three restaurants and two bars and a Beach Club.

One & Only Kea Island, accessible by private boat or by helicopter, will be the ideal retreat for enjoying the Greek sun and will have a full activity center and diving center.

One & Only is a trademark of perfection. Resorts located in some of the most beautiful locations in the world, with awards each of them, offers guests a distinctive style and personality of residence derived from local culture along with a genuine hospitality experience that is unparalleled. One & Only recently announced the expansion of the portfolio by adding Nature Resorts, Urban Resorts and Private Homes. These new experiences will complement the existing collection, consisting of: One & Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives, One & Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius, One & Only Royal Mirage, One & Only The Palm in Dubai, One & Only Ocean Club in the Bahamas, One & Only Palmilla in Los Cabos Mexico, One & Only Cape Town in South Africa and Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley in Blue Mountains in Australia. As an addition to the portfolio, One & Only announced two new hotels in Rwanda. Other resorts in progress include One & Only Portonovi in ​​Montenegro, which will be the first to collect in Europe, One & Only Seef in Bahrain and two new resorts in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, One & Only Mandarina and One & Only Santa Maria de Xala.

Who is Kerzner?

Kerzner International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, is a leading international investor and manager of ultra-luxurious hotels and residences and innovative entertainment experiences. The Kerzner’s flagship is the Atlantis brand mark including the Atlantis, The Palm Dubai a resort of 1,500 rooms with theme parks water at The Palm, overlooking the Arabian Sea, Dubai and under construction Atlantis, Sanya Hainan China as well and Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences in Dubai. Under the trademark of One & Only, Kerzner manages eight of the top luxurious luxury resorts in the world, located in the Bahamas, Mexico, Mauritius, Maldives, South Africa, Dubai and Australia. In addition, the company manages the Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, a 500-year golf and casino resort in Morocco.

For its part, the Dolphin Group in Greece has completed two projects, Amanzoe and Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli, and One & Oly Kea Island is also being launched.