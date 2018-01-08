The granting of asylum to the Turkish officer is suspended – The officer has been arrested! (Upd)

UPDATE: A few hours after the decision of the Administrative Court of Appeals which accepted the Greek State’s appeal to suspend the granting of asylum to Suleyman Ozkaynakci, the Turkish officer was arrested again.

—————-

The Athens Administrative Court of Appeal accepted the Greek State’s appeal to suspend the granting of asylum to Turkish officer Suleyman Ozkaynakci, co-pilot of the helicopter that carried the 8 Turkish soldiers to Alexandroupolis in July 2016 after the failed coup attempt against President Erdogan in Turkey.

The decision to suspend the asylum was taken, according to the court’s decision, for reasons of national interest and for the interest of the asylum seeker as well. The decision is not final but temporary and the final decision will be taken on February 15th.