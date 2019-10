The Greek Freak Junior is on his (or could it be “her”) way!

A few hours after the epic video in which Olympia Hopsonidou informing Vassilis Spanoulis that he would become a father for the 6th time, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend revealed that the Greek Freak would become a father too for the first time!

“Baby Freak Coming Soon” was writen on the photo the Greek superstar’s companion posted, adding “Most Valuable Baby”, a wordplay with the MVP title Giannis won last year.