The sexiest cop in the world? (photos)

From enforcing the law in the German city of Dresden to competing in Fitness World Championships, Adrienne Kolaszar has succeeded in becoming a fitness star. Through hard work in the gym, the 31-year-old police officer has attracted a mass of social media followers online after her photos went viral.

The professional Bikini Athlete has become an Instagram sensation, with her incredible physique being her claim to her fame. She has become an icon for female fitness, inspiring others to achieve their dream bodies.