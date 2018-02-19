This is Ilias Vrettos’s partner who was driving the car when it crashed (photos)

Sophia Fyrou is the name of Greek singer Ilias Vrettos’s girlfriend who was driving the vehicle when it crashed into a tree on Posedionos Avenue, Monday morning. Both were injured, with the girl suffering light injuries to her head and ribs, while Ilia Vrettos sustained multiple fractures in his arms, legs, and pelvis. Her brand new car had been delivered to her only yesterday. The young lady is reportedly in a state of shock after the accident, and according to a relative, who has been at her side at the Nikea State Hospital, her car span out control after another vehicle cut her off. Police are conducting investigations to determine the exact causes of the crash. The couple was freed from the mangled car, which turned on the passenger’s side, by the police and fire brigade.